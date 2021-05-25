Changes to GP services cause concern for Auchterhouse residents

People living in Auchterhouse have hit out at “a lack of consultation” over changes to GP services.

Residents of the Angus community have spoken out after being asked to attend Care and Treatment Centres in Dundee for blood tests and other appointments, instead of Muirhead Medical Centre.

They say changes will break the link with the local practice and force patients to travel further.

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said Care and Treatment Centres were developed across Dundee back in 2019 as part of a new GP deal.

It is not the first time the implementation of Care and Treatment Centres has been questioned in more rural areas – with Kinnloch Rannoch patients raising concerns about similar plans in 2019.

Hazel Murie, from Auchterhouse, said: “I have attended my GP surgery for regular blood tests over many years.

“There has been no consultation with the local community and no warning of these changes to the basic healthcare, which has always been provided at the local practice.

“These changes make life more difficult for people, especially older people and those who will require to use public transport to attend other practices around the city.

“All this while we are still in the middle of a pandemic and when we should be reducing our carbon footprint, not increasing it.”

Shiona Baird, chairperson of the Auchterhouse Community Council, added: “Community Councils provide the closest link to their local communities.

“We are often asked to respond to consultations from government and local authorities.

“A consultation on such a huge policy change would have been the best way to inform our local community and give us the chance to have our say.”

A spokesperson for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said phlebotomy appointments will be offered once again at Muirhead from June 10.

They added: “In line with the national General Medical Services (GMS) contract, new Community Care and Treatment Centres were developed across Dundee in 2019.

“The centres are open seven days a week, with the exception of Roxburghe day hospital, which is open at the weekend.

‘Right care, right place’

“An additional centre will open one day a week from June 10 at Muirhead Medical Practice and will offer blood sample services, also known as phlebotomy.

“We are confident the new Care and Treatment Centre model will support the people of Dundee to get the right care, in the right place by the right person, first time.”

The Care and Treatment Centres have been developed to offer a range of services, such as:

Complex wound care

Phlebotomy

Blood pressure monitoring

Leg ulcer assessment and suture removal

Why have the centres?

The aim of having the centres is to shift the balance of care to allow GPs and practice nurses more time to focus on patients with complex health needs and conditions.

Where are the Care and Treatment Centres in Dundee?

Wallacetown Health Centre (providing phlebotomy)

(providing phlebotomy) Westgate Health Centre (providing wound care, leg ulcer assessment and treatment, phlebotomy)

(providing wound care, leg ulcer assessment and treatment, phlebotomy) Lochee Health Centre (providing wound care, leg ulcer treatment, phlebotomy)

(providing wound care, leg ulcer treatment, phlebotomy) The Crescent in Whitfield (providing wound care, leg ulcer treatment, phlebotomy)

(providing wound care, leg ulcer treatment, phlebotomy) Hillbank Health Centre (providing wound care and phlebotomy)

(providing wound care and phlebotomy) Broughty Ferry Health Centre (providing wound care and phlebotomy)

(providing wound care and phlebotomy) Maryfield Medical Practice (providing wound care and phlebotomy)

(providing wound care and phlebotomy) Roxburghe day hospital (wound care, weekends only)

How do I book an appointment?

Patients will be given appointments to attend the Care and Treatment Centres through the service’s dedicated telephone line on 01382 496717.

If anyone requires treatment during out-of-hours periods, they should call NHS 24 on 111 where they will be given advice and directed to the most appropriate place for treatment.