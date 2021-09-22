Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Dundee FC

Changes expected for Dundee in St Johnstone clash as James McPake gives Charlie Adam and Ryan Sweeney update

By George Cran
September 22, 2021, 8:00 am
Charlie Adam, Ryan Sweeney and James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake says the testing schedule this week is likely to force him into making changes for tonight’s League Cup quarter-final against St Johnstone.

However, he won’t alter his side’s approach to the game, despite not finding the net for the last three matches.

The Dens boss points to the performances his side have put in alongside a number of missed chances for the reason not to change too much.

And says there are goals all over the pitch for the Dark Blues despite the difficulties in finding the net of late.

“We might be forced to change things this week,” the Dens boss said.

“It’s the first time I’ve gone Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday as a manager. I’ve done it as a player and it’s tough on people’s bodies.

“If we keep creating the goals will come.

“So will I change a lot? Probably not because we’re playing pretty well.

‘How can I say with such certainty?’

“It’s a chance to get to Hampden and we’re hopeful the team we pick can create those chances again.

“They will go in. How can I say that with such certainty? I know Leigh Griffiths too well, I know Jason Cummings too well.

“I’ve worked with Cillian Sheridan and can see what he can do. Alex Jakubiak will take his chances.

“McGhee and Anderson have goals in them, McGowan is showing he’s got goals in him.

Leigh Griffiths went close early on at United.

“There are goals in the team, we just need to start converting chances and I’m very confident if we stick to what we’ve been doing well and what got promotion.

“We showed last year we could compete against St Johnstone last season and we’ve got stronger since then.

“I’m saying there’s not a lot wrong and I’m standing here bottom of the league and winless.

“We’ve been here before when things haven’t been going right. We always find a way and we will find a way to get it right at this football club.”

‘Risk and reward’

McPake, meanwhile, will leave it late to assess the fitness of both captain Charlie Adam and defender Ryan Sweeney.

Adam has been out with a groin injury but wasn’t ready to face Dundee United on Sunday while Sweeney went off at Tannadice after feeling dizzy following a head knock.

“We’ll assess Sweeney again before the game. We won’t risk anything particularly when it’s a head injury.

Charlie Adam was injured in the game away to Motherwell.

“And we’ll give Charlie until the last minute. It might be too soon again or we might get 20 minutes out of him.

“He is close but it’s risk and reward.

“He’s feeling strong and good.

“But we don’t want to put him out for six weeks by making a rash decision.

“If it was a cup final, is he fit to play then yeah.

“This is a quarter-final and we have huge games coming up. We’ll make the correct decision on the morning of the game.”

 

