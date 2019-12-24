Change of use request at former Bank of Scotland office on corner of Nethergate and West Marketgait

A planning application has been submitted to open up a landmark banking office to new uses after it was shuttered earlier this year.

James Keiller Investments has asked Dundee City Council for permission to allow new types of business to operate out of the former Bank of Scotland office on the corner of the Nethergate and West Marketgait.

At present the ground floor is exclusively for the use of financial institutions such as banks, while offices can be operated on the floors above.

Despite Bank of Scotland parent Lloyds closing the branch in February, no new tenants have been found.

It is thought that allowing general office-based activity on the ground floor of the building could make the building more attractive to potential clients.

Estate agents CBRE are touting the building as being available for let or possibly being sold, with a price available on request.

Bank of Scotland closed the branch on February 19 due to a drop in counter transactions – despite being used more than other branches on average.

And, the year before, it had cut more than 250 jobs after closing a call centre based inside the four-storey block.

The bank continues to operate another city centre branch on the Murraygate. Planning officers have until February 16 to make a decision – but have already suggested the plan is likely to be approved.

Planning agents Emac Planning were contacted for further comment.