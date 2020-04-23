Xplore Dundee shows support for frontline workers with rainbow stickers on buses

Rainbows have been breaking out on Xplore buses across Dundee in support of NHS staff and other key workers.

Managing director Christine McGlasson said the symbols helped spread a message of hope.

“Although the current situation with Covid-19 is a difficult one, it’s also bringing us together,” she said.

“I know I have been hugely encouraged to see so many communities strengthened by this common challenge and I think our team has grown closer because of it too.

“Our drivers are also key workers – they’re providing an essential lifeline to the front line, so these rainbows are not only brightening up our buses, they’re showing that we stand alongside all the others carrying out fantastic work within our city.”

Why not check out DC Thomson’s Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day