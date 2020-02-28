Chance to win hundreds of pounds worth of books for your Dundee or Perth primary thanks to Wave FM

Wave FM is giving away £2000 worth of reading material to lucky schools across Tayside to mark World Book Day.

The radio station has teamed up with Dundee’s libraries to offer up two mega book hampers to local primaries – one in the City of Discovery and another in the Perth area.

World Book Day lands on Thursday, March 5.

Two hampers worth £600 will be delivered to the two winning schools, with a further two worth about £300 being handed out to the two runners-up.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning the books for your school is visit Wave FM’s website and nominate your school.

The primaries with the most nominations will win.

Entries are already open. They close on March 4.