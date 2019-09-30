Huge response to competition to win a year of free shop let at Dundee’s Overgate

Organisers of a contest to win a free shop let for a year have been swamped by responses on social media.

The Overgate Shopping Centre has offered the prize to budding entrepreneurs and existing business bosses to win a store for 12 months in a Dragon’s Den-style event.

A spokesman for the centre said: “There has been a really big response to the competition, Let’s Grow, since it was launched last week.

“However, we are still waiting for a lot of people to actually lodge their applications and would urge them to follow that up.

“We are also going to renew our appeal for people to apply because it is still in its early stages.

“It is a really good prize for someone who has an idea for a business which they can then pitch to the panel of judges when they get through the early stages.”

Overgate manager, Malcolm Angus, said: “We’re looking for innovative and interesting concepts from local entrepreneurial individuals, or organisations that want to take their businesses to the next level.

“We know just how important independent shops, restaurants and leisure operators are to the local area.

“As a key part of the Dundee community we have got an opportunity to support them with this great initiative. Let’s Grow doesn’t have any restrictions.”

Entries must be in by October 18 and applicants can visit Overgate Shopping Centre’s website at www.overgate.co.uk/lets-grow.