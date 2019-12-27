Visitors to Perth museum get chance to see work done on 2,900-year-old mummy

Visitors to Perth Museum and Art Gallery will get a unique opportunity to watch conservation work on a 2,900-year-old mummy.

As part of a new exhibition opening early next year, visitors will be able to see conservators performing the delicate task of treating various museum objects inside a purpose-built conservation studio.

Conservation in Action: Saving the Perth Mummy will show visitors how fragile objects are cared for alongside the live conservation of objects from the museum’s collection. The exhibition’s highlight will be Ta-Kr-Hb, the museum’s ancient Egyptian mummy.

Conservation officer Anna Zwagerman said: “It is such an exciting opportunity to share the live conservation treatment of the Perth mummy with our visitors.”

Visitors can see the work carried out from January 14.