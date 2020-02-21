Chance to quiz prison service about controversial women’s custody unit in Hilltown

Hilltown residents will have another chance to put questions to the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) about the controversial women’s custody unit planned for the area.

The SPS gave a talk in January when illustrations of what the centre will look like were unveiled.

Now a follow-up meeting is being held at Hilltown Community Centre on April 9 at 6pm with an update and possible costs for the construction.

The custody unit, which will be built on the site of the former Our Lady’s Primary School, is designed to have space for up to 16 female prisoners who have been deemed suitable to be reintroduced from prison back into the community.

A spokeswoman for the SPS said construction work is likely to start in June, with the building due to open the following summer.

She said: “Costs have still to be put together.”