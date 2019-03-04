Chance to nominate Dundee volunteers for prestigious awards

The city is being given the chance to put forward the names of candidates for the 2019 Volunteer Awards.

Volunteer Dundee has announced nominations are now open for organisations, community groups, friends and family.

Chief executive officer Eric Knox said: “Volunteers make a real difference to people’s lives in Dundee.

“These awards give us the opportunity for the city to celebrate the people who give their time to help others and make Dundee a richer place to live.”

There are six categories including Volunteer of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last year’s winners included Finmill Community Council chairman Ron Neave who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in the local area.

The deadline for submitting names is April 1 with the awards ceremony being held on June 6.