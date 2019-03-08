TODAY: Meet ultramarathon runner in Dundee on 1,725-mile challenge for refugees

An ultramarathon runner crossing 1,725 miles this year to fundraise for refugees is making a pit stop in Dundee.

The public will get the opportunity to meet Mark Calder as he attends and sings at a service at St Paul’s Cathedral at 10pm tonight.

Mark aims to raise £50,000 to help refugees return to their homes in war-torn Iraq by completing 14 challenging ancient routes. He will stop in Dundee during a 95-mile leg of his tour.

He said: “The support of people on route, such as Dundee University Chaplaincy, really makes a difference to when everything hurts. I just hope I make it in time.”

Embrace the Middle East, the charity Mark works for, aims to help Iraqi refugees rebuild their lives in the villages and towns from which they fled during the occupation of Isis.