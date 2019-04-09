Chance to join Archie bike ride to support units including Tayside Children’s Hospital

The Archie Foundation is asking cyclists to join in a fundraising challenge this month.

The charity has teamed up with record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont, who is also a patron of the foundation, for Archie and Mark’s Big Bike Ride.

Mark and volunteers will cycle between the three children’s hospitals that the foundation supports – Tayside Children’s Hospital, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and the Highland Children’s Unit in Inverness.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the event should contact claire@archiefoundation.org.uk.

The cycle will take place over two days on April 26 and 27 and it costs £250 to sign up.

The Archie Foundation supports children and staff by providing advanced training and equipment, child-friendly environments and much more. Mark is a record-breaking long-distance cyclist as well as a broadcaster and documentary maker.