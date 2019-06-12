Chance to have your say on Dundee City Council’s shower tax

Council tenants are being urged to have their say on the controversial shower tax at a meeting later this month.

Dundee Pensioners Forum, which is campaigning to have the shower charge abolished, is asking tenants to attend a council meeting on June 22 on how their rent is spent.

A spokeswoman for the forum said: “This is an opportunity for tenants paying the shower charge to have their say.

“Discussion will include tenants’ priorities and will inform tenants about the rent consultation to be held later in the year.”

She added: “This event will also provide tenants with information about what their rent pays for, an opportunity to hear about the future plans of the Dundee Federation of Tenants Associations, and will raise issues which are important to them.

“All this information will then feed into the rent setting committee in January.

“This is why it is vitally important for tenants to get involved and have their say.”

The Tele is calling on Dundee City Council to axe the shower tax imposed on all local authority tenants who have a shower at home.

The charge came to light after the council consulted tenants on this year’s proposed rent increase.

Had tenants opted for higher rent increases, the shower charge would have been phased out. Instead, tenants voted for a 3.75% rise, meaning the charge remained in place.