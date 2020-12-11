A replica of Abertay University has been created using the videogame Minecraft to allow potential applicants to explore its campus during the pandemic.

Nine students from the university’s school of design and informatics came up with the solution, recreating the inside and outside of the institution.

It took the team around six weeks to construct the replica, painstakingly recreating the layout of the university using more than 700,000 Minecraft blocks.

The students behind the project are from the university’s MPPOP Game Development Preparation course, run in collaboration with China-based education and entertainment company Perfect World.

Students study the first part of their degree in Beijing, before completing their Masters degree in Dundee.

The team finished their project before attending Abertay’s campus for the first time, working from photos and videos.

Difficult working remotely

Team member Baron Zhang said: “We had a lot of material to work from, but to be honest it was quite hard.

“We gradually discovered tips and tricks in Minecraft to help us build our version of Abertay, and in the end we were happy with what we produced.

“We hadn’t been to the campus yet though, and we were a little worried that our Abertay would not look like the real thing.

“Now though, I feel like we did a good job and we all feel proud.”

Yiqun Guo, also from the team, added: “One other difficulty that we faced was working remotely. We weren’t in the same place at the same time when we made the model and had to communicate using WeChat, which is a Chinese social media app.

“We used Google maps to make the outside of the building and that worked well. Using photos and videos to make the inside look good was a bit harder – they only capture certain angles.

“It was a lot of work, but it’s really cool and very exciting to know people will be using our model to explore Abertay.”

Abertay has a strong relationship with the award-winning 4J Studios, the Dundee-based game development company known for porting Minecraft to games consoles.

4J Studios chairman Chris van der Kuyl, an Abertay Honorary Graduate, said: “The creativity shown by the Minecraft fan community never fails to impress me and it’s great that these students have looked at it as a tool during the restrictions of the current pandemic, and that people will get to experience Abertay through the lens of Minecraft.”

Minecraft Abertay can be accessed on Minecraft Java Edition, by entering the IP address: 34.105.192.136