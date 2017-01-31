Chance for sales students to make mark

The best young sales talent in the UK will compete in a national university contest where selling skills are honed and students receive candid feedback on their abilities from corporate executives.

Abertay University will host the Salesforce Scottish Open Sales Competition 2017 in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University, where the event was first piloted last year.

Universities from Scotland and England will be challenged to sell under real-life conditions to major players including San Francisco-based software and enterprise firm Salesforce and banking giant RBS.

Sponsored by Salesforce, RBS, IT insights specialist Gartner, recruitment solutions firm Talented Scot, software company Zudu, and the Association of Professional Sales, the competition at Abertay is also a golden opportunity for businesses across Scotland to identify student sales talent with a view to employing future stars.

There will also be a range of talks and feedback sessions from industry experts over the two days and the event will culminate in a gala dinner.

Dr Gary Mulholland, of Abertay’s Dundee Business School, said the competition was both a learning opportunity and a chance for the cream of university sales students to make their mark.