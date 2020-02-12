Chance of Tayside travel disruption and rural communities being ‘cut off’ warn forecasters

Tayside, Fife and Central Scotland could be impacted by wintry weather today, with disruption to transport, forecasters have warned.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office for today, with possible snow showers and icy stretches.

Forecasters predict a small chance of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

The warning also said there is “a slight chance” that some rural communities could become cut off due to the weather.

The public should also be prepared for power cuts and that other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Forecasters also said the public should be wary of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

People have also been advised to prepare more time for journeys and expect public transport to be busier than usual.

