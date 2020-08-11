Chance for public to help form green recovery plan for Dundee

Dundonians are being asked to have their say on recovery plans to bring the city out of Covid-19 in the coming months.

Dundee Action Forum (DAF) is hosting two virtual meetings this week to discuss what a green recovery should look like for Dundee and members of the public are being asked to join in.

The meetings – which take place online at 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday – come just over a week ahead of formal discussions by Dundee City Council on their plans for a green recovery the city.

A spokesman for DAF said: “The intention is to bring people together to listen to speakers with a range of expertise.

“The result will be a set of considered views intended to inform the city council plans for recovery as Dundee moves out of the Covid lockdown.”

Taking part in the virtual meetings will be leading environmentalists including Russell Pepper from the Dundee Cycling Forum and Chris Law, MP for Dundee West.

A spokesman said: “The aim of the meetings is to bring together individuals and community groups from across Dundee online in order to learn, listen and deliberate together on what a green recovery should look like for our city.”

Ideas would be collated and recommendations made to Dundee City Council, he added, to inform a Covid-19 recovery plan at a committee meeting on August 24.

He added: “They will have access to a public judgement that has been reached in a fair and informed way, helping them commit to a transformative programme of action.”