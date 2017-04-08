Dundee United gaffer Ray McKinnon is eyeing second place in the Championship — and wants his players to do the same.

Ray knows a win over visitors Falkirk could see United move up to the runners-up spot when Dunfermline come to Tannadice on Tuesday.

Victories in both would not be enough if Morton win their two games on the same days.

But with leaders Hibs heading for Cappielow, there is every chance they will drop points.

“If we win our next two games, we could go second in the league and that’s the message to the players,” said Ray.

“We were really disappointed last Saturday when we lost down at Queen of the South but our home form has been brilliant.

“We have four games left at home and we really need to go and try to win every game.”

United go into today’s game still with doubts over Cammy Bell, Willo Flood and Thomas Mikkelsen.

And Lewis Toshney has joined that list after picking up an injury while on Development League duty earlier this week.

They’ll all have to face fitness checks but, even if they make it, teenager Scott Allardice is in line for his top-team debut after impressing the manager recently.

“He’s been sensational in the U/20s. He’s shown me he’s got it and he’s ready.

“The time is right for him to come in and he’s definitely in my thoughts for this.

“He’s only 19 but Jamie Robson and Ali Coote have come in and done well. Scotty can the same.

“You have to be careful with young players and take them out from time to time but he’s ready.”