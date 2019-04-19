Champion the Wonder Horse has a new home in Dundee nightclub

He has entertained thousands of children in Dundee.

Now, Champion the Wonder Horse has found a new home in a city centre nightclub.

The vintage coin-operated mechanical horse – which had pride of place in Dundee’s City Arcade from 1950 to 1981 – was put up for sale by former owner Bill Adam.

He has found a new home in Duck Slattery’s Showbar on South Ward Road, which opened last month.

Slattery’s owner Tony Cochrane has posted a video on social media showing Champion in his new surroundings.

It is not known how much Mr Cochrane paid for the horse.

Speaking to the Tele about the sale, Mr Adam said he was pleased the popular attraction was back in front of an adoring audience.

He said: “I feel sad obviously, but he was up for sale.

“He is staying in Dundee which I am pleased about.

“I can still go up and see him which I was able to do when he was in the transport museum.

“It is a bitter sweet situation.

“There was a massive amount of interest when he was on eBay.

“I had more than 100 watches and 4,000 views.

“He has a new stable and I hope Tony has Champion for as long as I did. I hope he looks after him as well as I did. I would hate for him to fall into disrepair.

“If you have something for 38 years – whether it’s a car or a dog or cat – you are going to miss it.”

Reaction online to the news of Champion’s new home has been positive, with members of the public saying they had fond memories of riding the horse when they were younger and that they can’t wait to see him.

Mr Adam bought Champion having made an arrangement to buy the horse should it ever be put up for sale.

He was raised in Carolina House orphanage and previously said he grew up with no other toys but the horse.

Champion has been on display at The McManus as well as the Dundee Museum of Transport.

He even has his own Facebook page.

Champion was named after the music that played when money was put in to ride him.

It is estimated more than 35,000 children may have ridden the horse in his peak.

Champion also ranked number 50 in a recent poll of famous Dundee personalities.

Tony Cochrane, owner of Duck Slattery’s said: “We wanted to purchase it because its such an iconic piece. It’s a local character.

“I think anybody of a certain age has at one time been on the back of it. A lot of people have good memories of it. It will be under good care.”

Tony added they are interested in seeing photographs of people on it over the years so they can put them up around the horse.