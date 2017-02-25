A champion Dundee boxer has been charged by police over claims of harassment and controlling behaviour towards his partner, the Tele can reveal.

Ronnie “The Shark” Clark, who also goes under the surname Meechan, was held by police in North Yorkshire last year.

It followed domestic allegations about his behaviour towards then-partner Rebecca Graham in the northern English town of Northallerton, over a period of seven days in October.

Officers charged him over the claims and an initial court date was set for December.

But it has emerged that Clark, 32 — who denies the charges — is now set to stand trial next month.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police told the Tele: “Following an investigation by North Yorkshire Police, a man in his 30s from Dundee was charged with controlling behaviour and harassment.

“The case was due to be heard at Northallerton Magistrates’ Court in December last year.”

A spokeswoman at the court confirmed the trial had been moved and a new date set for March 6.

Clark, whose most recent address in Dundee is Duncarse Place, is the reigning British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) Scottish Super Featherweight champion.

He won the title in Motherwell last March, beating Jordan McCorry of Cambuslang.

Clark has also fought for bigger titles — in November he took on English professional boxer Martin J Ward for the British Super Featherweight title at Wembley Arena, but lost.

The fight was broadcast on Sky Sports and several of Clark’s bouts have been shown live on television.

He has also fought in Dundee, with appearances at the Caird Hall and Dundee Ice Arena, as well as at venues in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and across England.

In 2015 he faced Northern Irishman Anthony Cacace at Meadowbank Sports Centre in the Scottish capital for the BBBofC Celtic Super Featherweight title, but was beaten by knockout.

Clark’s most recent bout was held earlier this month when he took on Rafael Castillo at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, where he has spent time training.

He beat his opponent on points.

According to statistics, Clark has won 18 of 24 fights in his career — including 10 knockouts — and lost four times.

He was formerly a prominent kickboxer, with his career in that sport taking him to fights in the United States. But he gave it up in 2011 to forge a career in boxing.