Challenge TV wishes Dale Winton a happy birthday more than a year after he died

Twitter was ablaze with lighthearted responses today after a tweet from Challenge TV wished the late TV presenter Dale Winton a happy birthday.

Dale, who presented Supermarket Sweep and Hole in the Wall, passed away, aged 62, in April 2018.

But Challenge TV tweeted this afternoon: “Happy Birthday to the legendary Dale Winton! Have a good one.”

The tweet was posted at 1pm but had still not been deleted 45 minutes later.

Predictably, it drew plenty of responses.

Ross J Anderson wrote: “You know he’s dead yeah?”

Shaheen Ashraf‏ added: “How exactly does a dead guy have a good birthday??”

Steven‏ tweeted: “Erm, how long ago did you schedule this????”

The message did give some the opportunity to remember the popular TV host.

Lady Jay of Hougun Manor tweeted: “Bless Lovely Dale, may he rest in peace. a true legend.”

In August last year a coroner concluded that Dale died of natural causes at his north London home.