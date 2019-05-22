Challenge TV wishes Dale Winton a happy birthday more than a year after he died

Twitter was ablaze with lighthearted responses today after a tweet from Challenge TV wished the late TV presenter Dale Winton a happy birthday.
Dale, who presented Supermarket Sweep and Hole in the Wall, passed away, aged 62, in April 2018.
But Challenge TV tweeted this afternoon: “Happy Birthday to the legendary Dale Winton! Have a good one.”
The tweet was posted at 1pm but had still not been deleted 45 minutes later.
Predictably, it drew plenty of responses.
Ross J Anderson wrote: “You know he’s dead yeah?”
Shaheen Ashraf added: “How exactly does a dead guy have a good birthday??”
Steven tweeted: “Erm, how long ago did you schedule this????”
The message did give some the opportunity to remember the popular TV host.
Lady Jay of Hougun Manor tweeted: “Bless Lovely Dale, may he rest in peace. a true legend.”
In August last year a coroner concluded that Dale died of natural causes at his north London home.