Steven MacLean believes the secret to St Johnstone’s fine away record against Ross County this season has been overnight stays in Aviemore, courtesy of their chairman.

A winner from substitute Chris Kane earned Saints a 2-1 victory at Ross County to move them within a point of fourth-placed Hearts in the Premiership. It was their second win against County in Dingwall this season.

Jay McEveley’s first-half own goal was cancelled out by County’s Craig Curran but Kane’s late strike secured a fourth successive win at the Global Energy Stadium.

And MacLean believes relaxing overnight stays at Aviemore could be key to that success.

“Our great record up here is maybe down to our chairman paying for our accommodation,” he said.

“We stayed at Aviemore. Every time we stay there we seem to do alright. It is a big help to us. It breaks the journey up, you get good food and can chill out.

“If you come up the day of the game it is hard to prepare. An overnight stay is the trick when going to Inverness and Ross County.”

The Saints forward also praised the character of the players for going all out for a winner after conceding a late equaliser.

He said: “We take knocks all the time and we’ve got a great bunch of lads in there and Chris came on and scored a great goal for us.

“It was an inspired sub by the gaffer. I think we probably just edged the game. It was just about deserved in the end.

“We’ve got a few games to consolidate our top-six place but this win goes a long way to getting us there.”