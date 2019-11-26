Chair of review into Robbie McIntosh case voices ‘deep regret for appalling crime’

A report into the circumstances surrounding murderer Robbie McIntosh’s brutal attack on a grandmother has been released.

The Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) significant case review (SCR) was published today.

And, part of the report admits that better sharing of information between different public bodies could have “reduced the risk to the public”.

The document was published this afternoon, well over two years after McIntosh carried out a vicious assault on Linda McDonald while he was on home leave from prison.

McIntosh 32, was jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years in 2002 for the brutal murder of dog walker Anne Nicoll on Dundee Law.

But in August 2017 he was allowed out on home leave as he was being prepared for release from prison – when he attempted to murder Linda as she walked her dog Betsy in Templeton Woods.

McIntosh attacked Linda from behind, the killer repeatedly striking her on the head with a dumbbell.

Linda previously told the Tele she pretended to be dead in a bid to make her attacker go away.

The report was published today on Angus Council’s website.

In the foreword to the report, Elaine Torrance, Independent Chair of the Tayside MAPPA Strategic Oversight Group said: “As this important report is published, uppermost in my thoughts and those of everyone involved in the Tayside MAPPA is the victim of this appalling crime.

“They have suffered significant physical and emotional harm and we recognise the distress this has caused to their family and to previous families and individuals who have suffered as a consequence of this individual’s actions.

“We deeply regret that this incident happened.

“I am sorry they had to endure this dreadful experience and for everything that they have gone through.

“In delivering a thorough, independent review of the events and circumstances that led up to this serious offence, the report concludes that this incident was as a consequence of the perpetrator’s actions alone and could not have been predicted.”

Mark Cooper, Independent Reviewer on behalf of Tayside MAPPA Strategic Oversight Group said: “I firmly believe that all individuals involved in this case did their best to manage this individual and the associated risks.

“However, as the SCR details, there were opportunities where more effective information sharing between agencies and clarification of roles and responsibilities may have ensured more thorough decision making and management of risk to the public.

“The recommendations from the review are wide ranging, with some national actions identified, as well as learning for arrangements in Tayside.

“Early learning has been shared and action already taken to implement improvements where they were identified.”

Mr Cooper said improvements would include:

New risk management progression and release guidance implemented by the Scottish Prison Service

Revised community access risk assessment guidance put in place

Review of MAPPA minute taking and chair arrangements carried out

Having seen the report, Linda admitted her horror after reading that in December 2016, just eight months before the attack, McIntosh was still considered to be a “high risk” to the public.

Linda said: “An assessment carried out on him then stated that he carried a high risk of harm to the public and yet he was allowed out of prison to attack me.

“This should not have been allowed to happen.”

Linda added: ”I am overjoyed and very happy with the findings in the report.

“It has finally been admitted that mistakes were made and there are a lot of recommendations now being made to try to ensure this doesn’t happen to anyone else ever again.”

McIntosh attacked Linda while he was on day release from prison. He had been convicted of the murder of Anne Nicoll in 2001 and carried out his brutal attack on Linda 17 years later.

Linda has been campaigning for a change in the law forbidding convicted murderers from unsupervised home leave.

She has long hoped that the SCR would back what she has campaigned for.