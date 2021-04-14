Police launch probe after chainsaw and knife stolen during Brechin break in

Tayside Police have sent out an appeal for information after a Hyundai chainsaw and an 18-inch knife were stolen from a property in Brechin.

A white iPhone 8 and a silver bicycle were also stolen from the home, which is on Montrose Street.

The stolen chainsaw is blue and white, and the stolen blade has been described as an 18-inch long diver’s knife.

The break-in occurred sometime 11.30pm on Sunday and 10am on Monday, and police are keen to trace anyone that may have been involved.

Appeal For Information – Theft By Housebreaking, BrechinWe are currently investigating a theft by housebreaking at a… Posted by Tayside Police Division on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

They are asking anyone with information about the robbery to come forward by talking to any police officer or calling 101.

Information can also be submitted via the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.

Those submitting information should quote reference number 1046 of April 12.