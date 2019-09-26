Certain vehicles could be banned from streets in Low Emission Zone plan for Dundee

A Low Emission Zone for Dundee will come a step closer next week if councillors back the latest stage of development.

Consultation on five proposed options for the city’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ) will be discussed by Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee on Monday.

Under the proposals the city’s Marketgait ring road would form the boundary of the LEZ, access to which would only be available to certain types of vehicle that meet stringent air quality criteria.

The LEZ will, at a minimum, exclude buses that do not comply with emissions standards, but may also penalise other vehicles such as older goods vehicles, petrol cars and diesel cars.

Kevin Cordell, committee convener, said: “We are fully committed to improving the air quality in the city for everyone who lives, works and visits through the introduction of an LEZ.

“We want to work with everyone who will be affected by the LEZ in order to have the best-informed and most transparent debate possible, before we decide where it should be and which vehicles it will include when we bring it in.”

The council hopes the introduction of the LEZ will encourage more people to walk, cycle and use public transport to access the city centre.