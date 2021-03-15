Ceres scouts presented with poignant reminder of inspirational leader Ian Brown

Ceres scouts have been presented with a poignant reminder of their inspirational leader, a year after his death.

Ian Brown died in January 2020, aged just 52, following several months of illness.

He formed the Ceres scouts in 2013 and his loss was so great the group decided to dedicate a memorial cup in his name.

Ian’s wife Lorraine and 16-year-old son, Louis, made the first presentation to local teenagers Ythan Evans and Alasdair MacDonald.

Lorraine said the pair exemplified Ian’s values of integrity and community spirit.

“That’s what Ian really stood for and both these boys have it,” she said.

“It will now be presented every year in his memory.”

Ian was a well-known character in Ceres.

He was vice-chairman of the village hall committee and a regular helper at the school and church.

Ian encouraged the children to reach their potential.” Lorraine Brown.

But while Ceres was home to beavers and cubs, children who wanted to join the scouts had to travel to Cupar.

“The scouts had folded and there was no-one to take it on,” Lorraine said.

“Ian was an assistant beaver leader and decided it would be good to get the scout troop back in the village, so that’s what happened.”

Over the years, Ian introduced a Christmas scout post, delivering Christmas cards to villagers.

He also restarted the annual remembrance day parade to the church and organised a number of activities and camps.

Encouraged to reach their full potential

“Ian encouraged the children to reach their potential and this culminated in Ythan, Aliasdair and Louis all receiving their Chief Scout Gold Award – the first time anyone in the village had received it in 15 years,” said Lorraine.

“A further three scouts – Maya Knight and Ronan and Atholl White – have gone on to receive the award and were presented with it by my son Louis in December.

“It was a privilege to present the inaugural Ian Brown Memorial Cup to Ythan and Alasdair.”

In addition, Lorraine and Louis presented current scout leader Becky Ballantyne with £1,160.

It followed a collection at a celebration of Ian’s life and donations from his work colleagues at Itelligence and Stanley Black and Decker.

“Everybody knew Ian in the village,” Lorraine said.

“He would help anybody who needed it – he was really handy and helped out at the school.

“As a result, Louis and I feel the memorial cup is a fitting tribute to him.

“We were delighted when the scouts suggested it.”