Cerebral palsy: this is why it occurs

It is estimated one in 400 babies born in the UK have a type of cerebral palsy.

It can occur for several reasons, including a bleed within the baby’s brain, a premature or difficult birth process, limited or interrupted oxygen supply to the brain, the mother getting an infection while pregnant or changes in genes that can affect the development of the brain.

Cerebral palsy can affect co-ordination, muscle control and reflexes as well as posture and balance.

For more information visit cerebralpalsy.org.uk and for more information on hemiplegia visit hemihelp.org.uk.