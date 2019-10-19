Cerebral palsy appeal: Family needs funds for new adaptable chair to help Linlathen boy

The family of a young boy who can have up to 10 seizures a day need £3,000 to pay for a special chair which they hope will transform his life.

Jonathan Williams has spastic quadriplegia, the most severe form of cerebral palsy, and epilepsy.

The 10-year-old from Linlathen has no control over movement in his limbs and body and is almost entirely incapable of speech.

His mum Shelley Forrester has organised a fundraiser with her friend Elizabeth Gardiner, who runs the Small Scales Reptile Rescue charity in Dundee.

At the moment, if Jonathan were to have a seizure, Shelley needs to put him on the floor in the recovery position.

However, the new chair would allow him to remain sitting.

Shelley, 34, said: “Jonathan took really unwell last year, we nearly lost him. Since then it’s been a battle to try to get him something that’s comfy to sit in.

“It’s like a special beanbag. It’s moulded to his body shape, to help with his seizures. It will make him more comfortable.

“The moulded seat would take some pressure off his muscles, it can lie back, it can grow with him.”

Jonathan would be able to relax in the chair, which is on wheels, and watch his favourite TV character Mr Tumble, as well as sleep in it.

As the chair is not available on the NHS, Elizabeth has organised a raffle. The winner will get a two-hour animal handling session.

Shelley thanked Elizabeth for setting up the raffle as well as Lynn and Dean Duncan from Mains Castle who are also helping to fundraise.

Elizabeth said: “Shelley has helped Small Scales whenever she has been able to, so we felt the least we could do is try to help raise the funds she needs to help make Jonathan’s life just that bit more comfortable.”

To enter the raffle visit Small Scales Facebook page. Anyone wishing to donate can email shellwin02017@gmail.com