Dundee clothes shop to close after 112 years of trading in Broughty Ferry

A Broughty Ferry family business which has been selling clothing to locals for more than a century has announced one of its three stores will close.

“Difficult trading conditions” mean the main Millars menswear store will move from its current location to the building that currently houses the children’s arm of the business, Mini Me @ Millars.

The downgrading will see the shop sell menswear exclusively and no longer sell children’s or women’s clothing.

Accessorise @ Millars, which opened in 2016 selling bags, scarves, candles and costume jewellery will not be affected.

All three shops are located on Gray Street, with the first having opened there in 2000.

The business has been family-owned since it was launched 112 years ago but the building containing the main menswear store has now been put up for sale by third generation family member Jonathan Booth.

Three staff members have been made redundant.

Mr Booth, 41, said: “It has been a tough decision.

“Obviously I’m the third generation owner and from a family perspective, that is hard.

“It’s a decision that had to be made, though. For high streets everywhere it has been difficult recently.

“There has been less and less footfall, so we had no choice. The retail trade has been a lot tougher. That’s why I have decided it’s time to go.”

Mini Me stocks clothes for boys and girls but has not seen enough customers recently for it to be sustainable.

The stores will be unaffected until after Christmas and there will be no early redundancies, according to Mr Booth.