Dundee chef completes bike ride of the century for NHS

When Stewart Macaulay, head chef at a leading Dundee hotel, was furloughed he decided to put his time to good use – by getting on his bike.

Stewart, 34 from Strathkinness, completed a “century” – cycling a distance of 100 miles in one day – and raised more than £2,000 for NHS Tayside.

Stewart, who is head chef at Hotel Indigo and Daisy Taskers, said: “I was furloughed just at the start of lockdown and began going out on my bike at that time for exercise.

“I started off doing five miles a day, then that grew to 10, then 15 and upwards.

“I spoke to my sister in America who suggested I could aim for a ‘century’ – cycling 100 miles.

“I thought this was a great idea and something I could do, and decided I would do it to raise money for the NHS Covid-19 appeal.”

The keen cyclist began training in earnest, completing around 30 miles in one go, building up to doing the 100.

Stewart said he had originally hoped to be able to achieve his goal by the end of May and on May 30 the challenge began.

He said: “I think I chose the hottest day of the year so far to do it. It was scorching and I think I drank around eight litres of water during the cycle.”

Stewart set off from his home and followed a circular route which took him along the East Neuk coastal route down to Kirkcaldy, then on to Cowdenbeath before heading back northwards and home to Strathkinness.

He said: “Everything went really well. At around the 70 to 90 mile mark I did have a few black thoughts but I just kept on going. Fortunately, my bike stood up and I had no problems with it.

“When I got home my wife Pamela and daughters, Shayna, 15, Cody, 12 and Locky, 2 were waiting for me and cheering me on.

“It gave me a real buzz and I was thrilled to have completed my challenge and to have raised £2,205 for the NHS.”

Stewart managed to cover the 100 miles in seven hours and 15 minutes.

He commented: “My legs were sore the next day. I think this was the hardest things I have ever done but I got a real buzz from it and felt really good about having succeeded.”

Emma Jane Wells, Chair of Tayside Health Fund said: “I’d like to offer a huge thanks and congratulations to Stewart on behalf of the Tayside Health Fund for his achievement and this donation to our appeal is very gratefully received”.

The Tayside Health Fund – Covid-19 appeal currently stands at £14,167.39.