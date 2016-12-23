Centres and services set to shut over festive period

Operating times for leisure facilities and council services in Dundee over the festive period have been revealed.

The Olympia swimming pool, Lochee leisure centre, the McTaggart Gymnastics Centre and other sports centres in the city are all set to shut between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, reopening on December 27.

They will also close on January 1 and 2.

Facilities at the likes of Grove Academy and St Paul’s Swim and Sports Centre will close on Friday and stay shut until into the new year.

Community libraries will also shut on Friday and remain closed until January 4, with attractions like Broughty Castle, Mills Observatory and McManus Galleries also shut between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day and then on January 1 and 2.

However Dundee Ice Arena at Camperdown Leisure Park will close on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day only.

Meanwhile, the council’s corporate debt and customer services offices will shut from tomorrow, only opening next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The city’s registrar’s office will also be shut tomorrow, but reopens on Boxing Day — between 10am and 3pm.

It’s open until the end of the week and shut on January 2.

The Oakland Centre for Older People Services is closed on the public holidays.

However, the council says that all housing support and care at home services will operate as normal throughout the festive period.

All community centres across Dundee will be closed between tomorrow and January 4.

Elsewhere, the council’s bin collections will remain unchanged over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

However, the recycling centres at Riverside and Baldovie will be shut on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, along with New Year’s Day and January 2.

On all other days they will remain open from 9am to 4.15pm.

The council also says there will be no special collections or bulky uplifts from tomorrow until January 4.

People with items that can be reused by someone else have been urged to phone the Community Re-Use Hub on 07565 811823.