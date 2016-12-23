A Tayside centre which helps to look after abandoned animals has had an even busier year than it did in 2015.

Over the past 12 months there has been a significant increase in the number of pets given new homes thanks to the Scottish SPCA’s centre at Petterden, north of Dundee.

The facility receives dozens of calls a day to help animals in distress or to take creatures into its care.

Dale Christie, 26, an assistant manager at the centre, told the Tele: “Throughout the whole of last year we rehomed 482 animals including birds, amphibians, dogs, cats and 44 fish.

“So far this year we have rehomed 564 animals, including tarantulas, which has been incredible.”

Given the increasing burden being put on the centre, Dale has encouraged pet owners to try to “persevere” with looking after their animals before deciding to hand them in to be rehomed.

He said: “People need to remember when they are getting puppies and kittens they are like having a child and they need to be trained.

“People need to get through that stage before considering rehoming an animal.

“You need to bear in mind you are going to need to put the work in.

“We are one of the smallest centres in the country and we still generally receive 20-30 calls per day from people trying to rehome animals.

“But the positive thing is that appeals have helped greatly in giving us as much opportunity as possible to rehome pets of all shapes and sizes.”

Some animals remain in the care of Petterden for some time.

Among the appeals made by the centre this year was for new homes for corn snakes Simon and Rambo.

The reptiles were at the centre for 254 and 466 days respectively.

Simon was left homeless when his former owner’s house in Aberdeen burned down, while Rambo was rescued from a property in Dundee.

Earlier this month, the centre said it would not be taking in puppies, kittens and baby animals to rehome between December 19 and January 3.

That is in an effort to make people think twice about trading their old family pet for a new one or buying an animal over the festive period for someone who can’t care for it.

Centre manager Elliot Hay said: “It’s an upsetting reality that in the weeks and months after Christmas our centres are often asked to take in puppies, kittens and other pets who were given as presents.

“Even worse, some of these animals are dumped like rubbish once the novelty has worn off.”