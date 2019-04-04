Mark Reynolds makes Dundee United deal permanent

Dundee United have made experienced defender Mark Reynolds’ move to Tannadice a permanent arrangement.

The 31-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Tangerines ahead of tomorrow’s top-of-the-table clash with Championship leaders Ross County at Dingwall.

Reynolds has been a star man since arriving on loan from Aberdeen at the end of January and has worn the captain’s armband in each of his nine appearances to date.

The centre-half had been on United’s radar for some time and a deal to bring him in on loan had been agreed last summer, only to be delayed by a serious knee injury suffered while playing in a pre-season friendly for the Dons at Cove Rangers back in July.

The former Scotland B international leaves Pittodrie after making over 200 appearances since he was signed up from Sheffield Wednesday, initially on loan, back in 2012.

The 31-year-old first caught the eye at Motherwell just over a decade ago and United will be delighted to have captured a man with his top-flight experience.