Centenary celebration for incredible Dundee war veteran

A Dundee war veteran has celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his family and ex soldiers.

George Watt, who was part of the 51st Highland Division in the Second World War, was born on December 11 1919 before being brought up in Lochee.

He was joined by his family including son and daughter, Ian and Norma Hannigan, alongside his grandchildren and staff at Benvie Care Home where former soldiers and members of The Black Watch also congratulated George on his centenary.

An avid Dundee fan throughout his life, George has also supported United too, albeit his home side of Lochee United, not the Tangerines.

During his years in service he fought at the battle of El Alamein in Egypt and spent longer than expected in Italy after the ship carrying transport and weapons was bombed.

He landed on Juno Beach at Normandy and was awarded the Efficiency medal (territorial) in 1946.

He was also recently awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur, Legion of Honour medal – which is the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits – after being nominated by grand-daughter Kerry Wilkie.

Kerry has been the member of the family most able to get George to open up about his time during the war.

George’s son Ian, 67, said: “He never spoke about the war until about 15 years ago.

“My niece Kerry spent a lot more time with him when she was at school.

“She was fascinated by the war and she got him to open up about it.”

Kerry said: “I nominated him for the Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur because he had told me stories of when he went to Normandy (with the Canadians) and I felt it was my way of letting him know how proud I am of him.”

George has three children – Ian, Norma and son George, who now lives in Canada.

He has also seen his family tree expand with the addition of five grandchildren Kerry, Louise, Sarah-Jane, Leigh-Anne and Andrew plus an impressive nine great-grandchildren.

Most of the family were at the celebration with the deputy lord provost Bill Campbell also making an appearance to give George his message from the Queen.

Kerry added: “The party went very well, he had a lovely time.

“He was a bit tired afterwards but we were all very surprised by the number of visitors who came to see him.”