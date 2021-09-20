Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021
Sport / Dundee United

Celtic v Dundee United: No Parkhead ticket allocation for United as away fans shut out continues

By Scott Lorimer
September 20, 2021, 8:26 pm
Dundee United will have to take on Celtic at Parkhead with no away fans in attendance.
Dundee United will take on Celtic at Parkhead this Sunday without any Arabs in attendance.

The Tangerines announced the Hoops have informed them that they will not be given a ticket allocation for the upcoming fixture.

United are the latest side to have been told they can not have supporters in the ground, with Celtic denying all away supporters so far this season citing “ongoing Covid procedures” in the 60,000 capacity stadium.

Tam Courts’ men will be looking to continue their push up the table following Sunday’s 1-0 Dundee derby win.

‘Disappointed’

They will now have to do so without any backing at Parkhead and are “disappointed” by the decision to shut their fans out.

With the 3pm kick off not being broadcast on TV, other than Celtic’s own in-house service, the Tannadice outfit are hoping to show the game within their own stadium.

A statement from United read: “We have been advised by our opponents Celtic that Dundee United fans will not be able to buy tickets for our visit to Celtic Park on Sunday.

“The explanation for this is displacement of home fans due to the ongoing Covid procedures. This means there is no area available to house away fans.

“While this is disappointing, we accept that Covid-19 continues to cause disruption throughout Scottish football.

“With no pay per view option either, we have requested permission from both the SPFL and Celtic to show the game within the hospitality area in Tannadice.

“We will update supporters on this as soon as possible.”