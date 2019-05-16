Celtic set to swoop for ex Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez if Newcastle talks break down

Rafa Benitez is expected to meet Newcastle owner Mike Ashley today to thrash out the terms of a new contract.

However, if he fails to reach agreement with the Magpies, Benitez is rumoured to be a target for Celtic.

It’s understood the Parkhead club’s chief executive Peter Lawwell is planning to offer Benitez a three-year deal.

Nothing official is being said by either Benitez or Celtic but 59-year-old Spaniard Benitez would likely be a popular choice for the job at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon has been in interim charge since Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester City.

Benitez has managed Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Napoli and Real Madrid in a stellar managerial career which has also seen him manage some lesser lights in Spain.

He has set out what he wants to happen this summer at Newcastle in terms of player recruitment and how large a budget he wants to spend to Magpies managing director Lee Charnley.

Now he has the opportunity to explain his vision to Ashley in person.