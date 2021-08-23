Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Celtic linked with move for ‘in-demand’ Dundee United youngster Kerr Smith

By Ewan Smith
August 23, 2021, 12:50 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 1:10 pm
Dundee United youngster Kerr Smith has been linked with a move to Celtic
Celtic have been linked with a transfer window swoop for highly-rated Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith.

The Glasgow side are ‘monitoring’ Smith’s situation alongside a host of English Premier League clubs.

Southampton, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Leicester are all credited with an interest.

According to a report in The Scottish Sun, United could cash in on their prized prospect this month.

They previously reputedly KO’d offers from Southampton and Aston Villa.

Smith made his Dundee United debut just two months after turning 16 in a 4-1 defeat to Rangers in February.

The defender has been watched by clubs both sides of the border since.

He has played just twice for United this term in their Premier Sports Cup campaign but has been left out of their Scottish Premiership matchday squads.

Smith was recently tipped to go all the way to the top of the game by United star Charlie Mulgrew.

Kerr Smith urged to resist ‘big-money’ move by one-time Celtic star Mulgrew

Former Celtic star Mulgrew also him to continue his early development at Tannadice.

“It would be easy for him to have his mind wandering elsewhere,” Mulgrew told Courier Sport.

“My advice to him would be to stay and learn his trade.”

United boss Thomas Courts insisted last week that he wasn’t expecting to lose any players during the transfer window.

They have already banked £1 million from the sale of Lawrence Shankland and are keen to keep their star players.

But Courts also admitted that things ‘could change quickly.’

It remains to be seen if United and Smith will resist a deadline-busting transfer window offer.

VIDEO: Charlie Mulgrew urges Dundee United teen sensation Kerr Smith to put big money move to English Premier League on hold