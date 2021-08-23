Celtic linked with move for ‘in-demand’ Dundee United youngster Kerr Smith

Celtic have been linked with a transfer window swoop for highly-rated Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith.

The Glasgow side are ‘monitoring’ Smith’s situation alongside a host of English Premier League clubs.

Southampton, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Leicester are all credited with an interest.

According to a report in The Scottish Sun, United could cash in on their prized prospect this month.

They previously reputedly KO’d offers from Southampton and Aston Villa.

Smith made his Dundee United debut just two months after turning 16 in a 4-1 defeat to Rangers in February.

The defender has been watched by clubs both sides of the border since.

He has played just twice for United this term in their Premier Sports Cup campaign but has been left out of their Scottish Premiership matchday squads.

Smith was recently tipped to go all the way to the top of the game by United star Charlie Mulgrew.

Kerr Smith urged to resist ‘big-money’ move by one-time Celtic star Mulgrew

Former Celtic star Mulgrew also him to continue his early development at Tannadice.

“It would be easy for him to have his mind wandering elsewhere,” Mulgrew told Courier Sport.

“My advice to him would be to stay and learn his trade.”

United boss Thomas Courts insisted last week that he wasn’t expecting to lose any players during the transfer window.

They have already banked £1 million from the sale of Lawrence Shankland and are keen to keep their star players.

But Courts also admitted that things ‘could change quickly.’

It remains to be seen if United and Smith will resist a deadline-busting transfer window offer.