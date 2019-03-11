BLETHER: Celtic link to former Dundee United goalkeeper Rolando Ugolini

Each week, BwB gives a sample from the Readers’ Queries file in the old Sporting Post.

SP Query – In August 1991, ‘The Finn’ asked:

Can you detail the career of former Dundee United goalkeeper Rolando Ugolini?

SP Answer – Ugolini was born in Armadale in Scotland, but with Italian origins. He played for Celtic, Middlesbrough and Wrexham before joining up at Tannadice under Jerry Kerr.

He was with United from June 1960 until May 1962.

*Some statistics may have been altered or updated after being originally published in The Sporting Post queries section.