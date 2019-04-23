Tuesday, April 23rd 2019 Show Links
Celtic legend Billy McNeill dies, aged 79

by Stephen Eighteen
April 23, 2019, 9:11 am Updated: April 23, 2019, 9:20 am
Former Celtic great Billy McNeill in 2015
Celtic FC legend Billy McNeill has died, aged 79.

The news comes two years after his family made public his long battle with dementia.

McNeill was the first British footballer to lift the European Cup when he skippered Celtic to a famous triumph in Lisbon in 1967.

The centre-half was also one of Celtic’s most successful managers, guiding the club to four league triumphs, three Scottish Cups and one League Cup during a glittering career that spanned 34 years, save for a season or two away from the club.

A statement from his children on the Celtic website read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father Billy McNeill.

“He passed away late last night (Monday, April 22) surrounded by his family and loved ones. He suffered from dementia for a number of years and fought bravely to the end, showing the strength and fortitude he always has done throughout his life.”

McNeill has become the second Lisbon Lion to have passed following the death of Tommy Gemmell in March 2017.

