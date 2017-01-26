Dundee handed a trial to Celtic kid Daniel Higgins in Tuesday night’s Development League clash with Hamilton.

It’s understood the 18-year-old defender has been told he can leave the Hoops.

If he did earn a deal at Dens, it looks certain he would be part of the Development squad for at least the rest of the season.

The young Dark Blues went down 4-0 to Accies at New Douglas Park.

Meanwhile, former Dundee stalwart Gary Irvine believes Dens boss Paul Hartley could do with another striking addition to fire the Dark Blues to safety.

The full-back came back to haunt the club where he plied his trade for six years on Saturday, skippering St Mirren to a shock Scottish Cup success.

It was a sweet return for Irvine and he believes Dundee have still not filled the void left by the summer departures of strike duo Greg Stewart and Kane Hemmings.

He said: “I have been keeping an eye on Dundee’s results all season.

“They have been a bit up and down, which is the same with all the sides at that end of the league.

“It’s just getting that wee bit of consistency to push on for points, picking them up at home.

“Hopefully, they can do that and I am sure they will.

“The whole season Paul has been getting asked questions about Kane and Greg, trying to replace them. I think they are still needing one more.

“Marcus Haber has done well since he came in. He is a handful and is a strong player but they could still do with another player.”