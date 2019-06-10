Celtic keeper Scott Bain ‘stood up for what was right’ in row with former Rangers star Neil McCann

Scotland goalkeeper Scott Bain insists he wouldn’t change a thing about how his time at Dundee ended.

The now-Celtic keeper left Dens Park under a cloud after a fall-out with then-manager Neil McCann at half-time in a match against Hamilton.

Bain then refused to pay a fine as punishment and was frozen out of the squad before joining Hibs on loan in January 2018.

Bain said: “I wouldn’t change anything that happened at Dundee.

“I don’t regret a thing. I stood up for what was right, and it can be difficult for players to do that. I felt it was right to stand up and say I wasn’t accepting the punishment, and whatever comes with that, you have to take it.

“People fall out. Words are said in the heat of the moment but I’ve not got any animosity or hatred towards him (Neil McCann).

“I just didn’t want the manager at the time to have any effect on ruining my career.

“It could have been handled better on both parts but we’ve moved on.

“Football has a funny way of cream always rising to the top.”