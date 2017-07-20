Brendan Rodgers claimed his Celtic side to be in a much better place than a year ago following their 4-0 Champions League qualifying victory over Linfield.

A double from Scott Sinclair and goals from Tom Rogic and substitute Stuart Armstrong gave the Hoops a 6-0 aggregate win against the Northern Irish part-timers and set up a third qualifier against Norwegian side Rosenborg.

And Rodgers believes his treble-winning squad are in a much better place at the start of this campaign.

The Northern Irishman said: “Some of our football at this stage of the season was very good. The fitness of the players will have gained another extra notch forward.

“Tactically we’re very good. We are 100% in a different place to this time last season.”