Celtic will face Kazakhstan’s Astana in the Champions League play-off.

The Bhoys are set for a nine and a half hour flight east to Asia after today’s draw placed the two clubs together in what is a repeat of last year’s qualifier.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will play the Kazakh champions in the final qualifying stage before the Uefa Champions League group stages over the dates August 15 or 16 and August 22 or 23.

The Celts could have been drawn against Hapoel Beer Sheva, Qarabag, Slavia Prague or Rijeka, however it’s Astana that they’ll be travelling too.

The first leg will take place at Parkhead, with the Celts travelling to Astana Arena the week after.

Celtic played Asana last time round, knocking the Blue and Yellows out with a 3-2 aggregate win for the Scottish Champions.

It took an injury time penalty from Moussa Dembele to see the Hoops progress to the play-offs last season.

Astana have won the Kazakhstan Premier League for the past three seasons, picking up the double last term.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face German side Hoffenheim, with new boy Andy Robertson hoping to taste action in the Champions league for the first time.

The draw in full:

Celtic v Astana.

Hoffenheim v Liverpool.

Sporting Clube de Portugal v Steua Bucharest.

Napoli v Nice.

Istanbul Basaksehir v Sevilla.

Olympiakos v Rijeka.

Qarabag v Copenhagen.

Apoel v Slavia Prague.

Hapoel Beer Sheva v Maribor.

Young Boys v CSKA Moscow.