Celtic boss Neil Lennon says Dundee United are a “welcome addition” to the Premiership after promotion last season.

The Tangerines host the Hoops at Tannadice in a 5.30pm kick-off this evening for a first league meeting since January 2016.

And Lennon has been impressed by the start made by Micky Mellon’s side.

On United, who sit in fourth place with seven points from four games, the Celtic boss said: “They have made an excellent start, particularly away from home.

“They will be delighted to be back in the top league and they are a welcome addition.

“We are looking forward to the game.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday gave the green light for a limited amount of spectators to attend matches from September 14 as long as the spread of coronavirus stays under control.

Reports claim Celtic’s home Premiership match against Motherwell a week on Sunday could be used as a test match for some supporters to attend games.

“It would be fantastic,” said Lennon, who believes striker Leigh Griffiths’ continuing calf injury will keep him out of Scotland’s upcoming double-header against Israel and Czech Republic.

“The club are collaborating with the Government to try to make this happen and later on down the line open the gates even more so it would be brilliant.

“It is good having football back but obviously that element is missing and it is a huge element in the game that we all want back and that is the support.”