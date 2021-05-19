Celtic chief Peter Lawwell’s home hit by ‘petrol bomb attack’

A firebug attack at the home of Celtic chief Peter Lawwell in the early hours of Wednesday has left his family “extremely shaken”.

It was reported that cars parked in the driveway of Lawwell’s Lanarkshire home were set alight.

Pictures from the scene show the fire had spread to the house.

Eight fire appliances rushed to the scene, with around 40 firefighters battling the blaze.

A Celtic statement read: “We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property.

“Clearly, Peter’s family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe.

“We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.

“Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the Club.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said no casualties were reported as a result of the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Wednesday, 19th May officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house on Peel Road, Thorntonhall.

“No one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”

One local who lives nearby told The Courier that the road had been cordoned off throughout the night, with a significant emergency service presence.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.02am on Wednesday, May 19 to reports of a car on fire outside a dwelling on Peel Road, Thorntonhall, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised eight appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire, which was affecting a number of cars as well as the detached two-storey property.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Crews remain in attendance.”