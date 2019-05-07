Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest is Player of the Year

Celtic winger James Forrest has won the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.

Forrest beat team-mate Callum McGregor and Rangers pair Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos to the main prize at the Players’ Union awards night.

The 27-year-old scored his 22nd goal of the season – for club and country – when he rounded off a 3-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday that clinched Celtic’s eighth consecutive title.

The Scotland international could not collect his prize at the awards dinner in Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel on Sunday night as he and his team-mates had gone on a trip to celebrate their latest triumph.

Steve Clarke won the Manager of the Year after breaking Kilmarnock’s top-flight points record for a second successive year.

He saw off competition from Ross County co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson, Alloa boss Jim Goodwin and Arbroath’s Dick Campbell.

Kent won the Young Player’s prize, edging out competition from Motherwell pair David Turnbull and Jake Hastie plus Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson.

Morelos took home a prize for goal of the season, for his measured finish against Aberdeen in a 4-2 victory at Pittodrie.

Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie took the Championship Player of the Year award after netting 40 goals.

Bobby Linn took the League One award after hitting 23 goals for champions Arbroath (see also p35) while Blair Henderson took the League Two prize after scoring 38 times for Edinburgh City.