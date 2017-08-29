Celebrity chef Nick Nairn to dish up a treat at Dundee Botanic Garden fundraiser

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Dundee Botanic Garden Endowment Trust is to dish up an exclusive evening with Scottish celebrity chef Nick Nairn.

Hosted by Ellis Watson — chief executive of DC Thomson newspapers — it is expected to be a very entertaining night.

Gordon Ramsay, development officer at the botanic garden, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nick and Ellis to the University Botanic Garden and thank them for supporting the endowment trust’s fundraising efforts.”

With limited space, the evening is almost fully booked with only one or two places available.

The evening on September 2 will start at 6pm with a light meal and drinks served in the magnificent Glass House, followed by an opportunity to explore the garden with one of the university’s experts.

Tickets are available through Gordon, with a minimum donation of £35 per ticket, by calling him on 01382 381136 or email ing g.w.ramsay@dundee.ac.uk.

The event will run until 9pm.