Celebrations in full swing at Monifieth care home as former mill worker turns 104

Celebrations have been in full swing at South Grange Care Home as one of its residents reached her 104th birthday in style.

Elizabeth Graham, known as Beth, was joined by relatives and friends as she celebrated her birthday.

Beth was born on July 1 1915 on Watson Street and went on to have one son and three daughters – John, Carol, Jean and Frances.

Although she did not work when her children were young, instead staying at home to raise them, Beth got a job at the SCWS jute mill on Albert Street when her kids grew older and she was presented with a commemorative clock from the mill when she retired 44 years ago.

To celebrate her milestone birthday, a champagne reception was held at the home.

The birthday girl said: “I never thought I would reach this special day. My life has been good and I’m just happy to see all my friends and family today to celebrate this day with me.”

Speaking about her mum, Jean said: “She is and has been a fantastic mother and friend to so many over the past 104 years.

“It’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.

“It is amazing that my mum has reached 104.

“I think that she is amazed herself, especially when you think of the hard lives people had through the time she was growing up.

“I couldn’t imagine having 104 birthdays and 104 birthday cakes – that is assuming that you got a cake on your birthday back then.”

As well as her four children, Beth is also the proud gran to six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Jean added: “The youngest grandchild is six, so it is incredible to see the generation gap between them.”

Although nothing is proven to help you live to an incredible age, Jean believes her mum’s long life is down to one particular eating habit.

She added: “My mum doesn’t smoke, she doesn’t drink and she was incredibly hard working.

“But the thing she loves is sweeties and that’s what we all think has allowed her to live this long.

“It is hard to say what her favourite sweet is, but she is currently having a lot of Jelly Babies as they are softer and we don’t want her breaking or losing the teeth she has left.”

Linda Walker, general manager of Barchester South Grange in Monifieth, also wished Beth well.

She said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

“Beth is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell.

“She can often be heard singing throughout the day and we look forward to hearing many more songs and tales as she enjoys her next year.”