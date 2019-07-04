Celebrations as more than 600 students graduate from Abertay University

Around 600 people graduated from Abertay University today at celebrations in the Caird Hall today.

One graduate is Ailsa Howie, 23, from Maryfield, who graduated in civil engineering. She is pictured celebrating with her mum Helen.

Graduating are representatives from four academic schools at the university – Design and Informatics, Social and Health Sciences, Dundee Business School and Science, and Engineering and Technology.

However, it wasn’t just students receiving recognition today. Also receiving honorary degrees was Scots language champion Matthew Fitt, digital technology guru Polly Purvis, psychology professor Bruce Hood and public servant Eddie Frizzell.

Professor Nigel Seaton, principle and vice-chancelor said: “Our honorary graduates have demonstrated excellence in their respected fields and we are very pleased to recognise their outstanding achievements. They are role models for our students, and for the university community more widely, and I enjoyed welcoming them to our summer graduate celebrations.”

Matthew Fitt has translated several well known books, including Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, into Scots.