Celebration of life for beloved Perthshire girl Ruby Stewart

A celebration of the life of Ruby Stewart took place at Inchture Parish Church, two days before what would have been her seventh birthday.

Ruby, who had been battling stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma since 2017, died of pneumonia just weeks after returning from a special Christmas trip to Lapland.

People who attended the celebration yesterday were encouraged to wear pink and were invited to make a donation to Ward 29 at Ninewells Hospital, where Ruby was looked after.

Ruby’s mum Claire said earlier this week: “She inspired so many people who hadn’t even met her.

“It’s hard for us to comprehend how much reach she had and how many people she has touched.

“She was just so happy, daft, giggly and funny. I think what we will remember the most about her is just having fun.

“We are immensely proud of her and we are going to miss her.

“But we are going to do everything we can to keep her memory alive.”