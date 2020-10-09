Year of the Older Person: One Dundonian man’s tales of treading the boards for over 50 years

With much of the news throughout Covid-19 focusing on the perceived vulnerabilities of the older generation, Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action has decided to celebrate the city’s elderly population by launching its own Year of the Older Person.

For Earl Scott, music was in his blood from the minute he was born.

His mother, a pianist, and father, a cellist, were known around the city for their musical entertainment alongside pal Alex Fenton on the violin as the Scott Trio.

The three would delight crowds at parties and dinners, including those held for lord provosts of the time, so it seems only natural that their son would go on to be in the spotlight and ultimately spend 50 years on the stage with musical theatre societies around Dundee.

At seven years old Earl, who was born in Fairmuir, got his first shot at performing at Clepington Church as he sang with the choirs and took parts in any productions being performed.

Now at 81 years old, and living in Blackness, the passion is still alive as he looks back fondly on his days treading the boards.

“I had a great time acting in various performances in the city. My first shot at theatre was at the age of seven in Clepington Parish Church. From then on I knew I wanted to be on the stage,” Earl said.

“My parents were both incredibly talented musicians and were well known throughout the city so I was definitely encouraged to get into the arts and to perform in shows which I loved.

“After 10 years of performances with the church, I decided to join the Downfield Music Society and took part in shows each year at the Palace Theatre as it was then known until I was called to complete National Service when I was 19.”

Despite joining the army, Earl’s love of the stage didn’t dim and, in fact, he managed to join musical groups at his base in Ashton-under-Lyne and became part of their operatic society.

He added: “I thoroughly enjoyed my two years in the army and was able to keep singing.

“Once my two years were up I came back to Dundee and once again joined Downfield before I was asked to help with the Dundee Operatic Society and then latterly I became a member of the Thomson-Leng group.

“It was after I left the army that I also got together with my lovely wife Moira who I had actually known since I was around 12, as she lived near me, and was also a member of the church youth choir.

“She went on to become a primary teacher and a piano instructor so I think our mutual interest in music helped us bond.”

In 2008 after around 55 productions, including favourites such as My Fair Lady and Oliver!, Earl decided it was time to take a step back and made a performance of Anything Goes his last.

He added: “I had a great time acting but thought it was time for me to retire from the stage, I was getting a bit too old I find it a bit strange when old folk play characters that really are not meant to be that age.

“In 2008 I also received my Gold Bar from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association to celebrate my 50 years of service to societies which was lovely. I still have my certificate framed on my bedroom wall as it is a nice memory of my time on the stage.

“I was never really involved with the production side, I was more interested in being in front of the spotlight rather than behind it but now I spend my time going and watching other performances when I can instead of being in the shows.”

After leaving Morgan Academy at the age of 15 he worked in the city’s jute industry as a cashier for various companies, including Scott and Robertson.

With brief breaks in his career for his time in the services, Earl continued to work in the industry until he took early retirement in 1993.

A proud Dundonian, he then decided to become a volunteer guide at RRS Discovery the same year, before taking a position at Verdant Works when it opened its doors in 1997.

“When I retired I knew it was important to still keep myself busy and when Verdant Works opened I just knew I had to work there as I had been in the jute business for most of my life,” he added.

“The bit I loved most was meeting people from all around the world and really showing off what Dundee has to offer, it is a beautiful city.

“Due to health reasons I won’t be able to go back and continue being a guide, however, I think it is really important as you get older to keep yourself busy, and recently I have been enjoying spending time gardening and hope to get back to seeing shows soon.”

October 1 marked the 30th anniversary of the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons.

Inspired by this milestone, DVVA, alongside Dundee City Council, decided to take the celebrations one step further by launching Dundee’s Year of the Older Person.

A year of recognising the positive impact the older generation has on the city began on October 1.

Dundee’s Year of the Older Person, organised by Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action (DVVA) in partnership with Dundee City Council, runs until September 30 2021.

It is believed to be the first celebration of its kind in Scotland.

Nicola Mitchell, older people’s services development officer at DVVA said: “We want to raise awareness of and right some of the issues affecting older people.

“Later life can be challenging enough, but for many older people in the city, 2020 has adversely exacerbated these challenges.

“It therefore seems fitting that we launch our Year of the Older Person to get older people more involved in creating a city that better meets the needs of its older population.”

